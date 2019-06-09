Alfred "Pete" Stepp, 87, of Rural Ridge, Indiana Township, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Margaret Memorial Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born March 30, 1932, in Rural Ridge, to the late William and Coraley (Collier) Stepp. He lived in Rural Ridge all of his life and was a life member of the Rural Ridge Volunteer Fire Company. Pete was a crane operator for the former Blawnox Steel Co. and the former Edgewater Steel Corp., retiring in 1993. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping. Pete is survived by his children, Susan (Martin Sr.) Kotouch, of Burgerttstown, and Jeff (Paula Fontaine) Stepp, of Indiana Township; stepgrandchildren, Martin "Pook" Kotouch Jr., Chris Kotouch, Paris Szalla and Marc Szalla; great-granddaughter, Lennox Kotouch; and brother, Richard (Janet) Stepp, of, Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis (Betler) Stepp, Jan. 17, 2019; and siblings, Hazel Hildebrand, Buck Stepp, Valetta Vuchinich and Alice Stepp.

Friends are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Pete will be laid to rest next to his wife, Phyllis, at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The Rural Ridge Volunteer Fire Company firemen will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 9, 2019