Algiers E. Weaver, 96, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at West Haven Nursing Home. Al was born Sunday, Feb. 4, 1923, in East Mahoning, Indiana County, to the late Thomas Francis and Gertrude Frances Creek Weaver. Al worked for Swank's Farms in Lower Burrell for many years. He was a farmer and loved it. Al is survived by his daughter, Judie (Tom) Blake, of Upper Burrell Township; five grandchildren, Michele Baker, Nancy Swartz, James Yetka, Brian Blake and David Blake; nine great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 70 years, Mary Jane Huey Weaver (Dec. 16, 2014); two daughters, Dorothy Yetka and Barbara Snyder; and two brothers and two sisters.

Family and friends are invited from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, to the CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME, 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, where services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, with Pastor Paul Eckenrode, officiating. Private burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019