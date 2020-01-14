|
Alice A. "Sis" Higgins, of Saltsburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She was born Dec. 8, 1925, in Lawrenceville, the daughter of the late George and Ida (Helbling) Smith. Alice had worked at Steiner's in Pittsburgh as a seamstress and was a longtime member of the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for more than 50 years. Alice enjoyed playing cards and going to BINGO. She loved spending time with family, being outdoors and crocheting, making crafts and other gifts for various people in the community. Alice is survived by a son, Ronald Higgins, of Washington Township, and one sister, Geraldine "Jerry" Borrows, of Pittsburgh. Alice had three grandchildren, Tara Higgins, Shawn Higgins and Kelli Higgins, and one great-grandson, Michael, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Higgins, her five brothers, Paul, Bill, Ellsworth, John and George, and two sisters, Elizabeth and Clara.
Service for family and friends will be held in Spring 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made in the name of Alice "Sis" Higgins to The Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 313 Salt St., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020