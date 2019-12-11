Home

Alice Allenberg


1943 - 2019
Alice Allenberg Obituary
Alice Allenberg, 76, of Sarver, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Orchard Saxony Health Center, Saxonburg. She was in a nursing home since October. She was born April 3, 1943, in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and lived in this area all of her life. She was daughter of the late Henry Ringer and Flora Alderson. She was a homemaker and widow of Clifford Allenberg, who died June 20, 1994. Survivors include her son, Charles Henry Allenberg, of Virginia Beach, Va.; two daughters, Cindy Lou Snyder, of Frederickstown, Va., and Donna Ann McCullough, of Clinton Township; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Kay Nazaruk, of Sarver, Clinton Township, and Flora Mae Baluch, of 848 Ninth Ave., Brackenridge; and brother, Dale Henry Ringer, of Jeannette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Ringer and Flora Alderson Ringer; husband, Clifford Allenberg; and two sisters, Dorothy Francis Ringer and Betty Margaret Ringer.
The family requests that there be no public visitation and no services. Arrangements are under the direction of KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights.
Online condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
