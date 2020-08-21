Alice E. (Stahl) Smith, 84, of Natrona Heights, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Alice was born Tuesday, Jan. 28, 1936, in Harrison Township to Thomas and Nancy McCaskey Stahl. She worked as a bookkeeper at Allegheny Lumber, Tarentum, retiring after 44 years of service. She attended Riverside Community Church and enjoyed going to the concerts at Tarentum Park, going to church, going out to eat with family and friends and especially enjoyed being around her family. Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory her grandson, William A. Smith, of Natrona Heights; her sister-in-law, Bertie Rennick, of Cabot; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert L. Smith (June 16, 2000); and her sons, Robert L. Smith Jr. and Mark A. Smith. Family and friends are invited from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, to ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730), where services will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Brock officiating. Private burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. Memorial contributions can be made to Riverside Community Church, 800 Third St., Oakmont, PA 15139; or to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 400 Penn Center Blvd., Suite 524, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.