Alice Carnahan Kallner, 94, of Buffalo Township, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born May 4, 1925, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Rosetta (Tighe) and Leonard M. Carnahan. She lived the past 55 years in Sarver. Alice was the widow of Robert E. Kallner, who passed away in 1978. She worked for T.A.C.U. Alcoa payroll, in New Kensington, Alcoa Confidential Payroll, in Pittsburgh, and also Hart's Dept. Store, in New Kensington and Natrona Heights. She enjoyed craft shows, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, embroidery and crochet. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, in New Kensington. Alice is survived by her son, Roger V. (Sharon) Kallner, of Buffalo Township; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kallner, of New Kensington; four grandchildren, Erik, Renee, Christopher (Becca) and Scott (Jessica) Kallner; and five great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Leonard L. Kallner.

There will be no public visitation. A private family burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park, in Lower Burrell, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Quality Life Services, 126 Iron Bridge Road, Sarver, PA 16055. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 23, 2019