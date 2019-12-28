|
Alice L. Nevel, 89, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in her home. She was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Brookville, to the late Wade and Zora B. Rhoades Knapp, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Mrs. Nevel was a member of Braeburn United Methodist Church, Lower Burrell, and the Braeview Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed shopping, crocheting, arts and crafts. She is survived by her two children, Diane (Layne) Turk, of Lower Burrell, and Sandra (fiance Anthony DeMasi) Simpson, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Steve (Christine) Turk, Amy Turk and Robert Simpson; two brothers, James Knapp, of Natrona Heights, and Joseph (Patty) Knapp, of New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Nevel Jr.; beloved son, William C. Nevel; and brothers, Donald and Gerald Knapp.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday by the Rev. Vicki South. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Donations may be made in her name to the , . www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019