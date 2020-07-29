Alice M. (Dush) Sloan, 81, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born Friday, Nov. 4, 1938, in Ridgway, Pa., and was a daughter of the late George and Ida Dallenbach Dush. She married Paul Sloan on June 17, 1961. He preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2018. Alice started a career in banking at Elk County Savings and Loan in her hometown in 1956. After marrying and raising her children, she returned to her career in banking until retiring in 2000. She enjoyed sewing and giving such things as Barbie doll clothes, apron and potholder sets, and quilts as gifts. She also loved to bake, do home canning, and make jelly and homemade applesauce. Alice also played guitar and sang beautifully, delighting many late-night party crowds. She loved country and gospel music and, in her younger days, she even donned a cowgirl outfit and sang in clubs with her brother, Jim. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She was always quick to open her heart and her home to everyone. Alice is survived by her children, Barbara (John) Hank, of Masontown, Robert Sloan, of Natrona Heights, and David (Dotti) Sloan, also of Natrona Heights; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Redmond, of St. Mary's; and a brother, Ted Dush, of Vermillion, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and four brothers, Ernie, Cal, Jim and Bob Dush, all of Ridgway. Cremation services were under the care of ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730); regretfully, there will be no service. The family would like to express their appreciation to friends who have provided support and to Monarch Hospice for their outstanding services. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. Donations may be made in Alice's name to Monarch Hospice, 2837 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068.