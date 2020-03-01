|
Alice Olive Miller Kinter, 86, of Apollo, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Quality Life Services in Apollo. She was born Oct. 18, 1933, in Apollo, the daughter of the late Byron W. and Jenny Mae Baker Miller. Alice was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She was a member of New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Apollo. She was an artist who expressed her talent on canvas, painting many pictures of nature, architecture and animal scenes. She loved to garden, camp, taking her trips to Florida in the winter season, and she took great pleasure in her writings, which she believed were her "insights to God and his grandeur." She is survived by her daughter, Tami J. Newton, of Apollo; two grandchildren, Jason M. Newton and Brian G. Newton and his wife, Shawna, all of Apollo; a great-granddaughter, McKenzie Jo Newton; two brothers, Owen Miller, of Leechburg, and Eugene Miller, of Apollo; two sisters, Lois Ruffner, of Ford City, and Phyllis Lamison and her husband, Russ, of Leechburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Paul Kinter Jr.; a daughter, Susan Kinter; a son, Randal Kinter; her son-in-law, Mark Newton; a brother, Claire Miller; and two sisters, Vera Stephenson and Edna Zimmerman. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 1559 PA-56, Apollo, PA 15613. Pastor Sara Wrona will officiate. Interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.