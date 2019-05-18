Alicia Theresa (Mazanek) Henkel Zimmerman, 91, of Washington Township, formerly of White Oak, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born July 21, 1927, in East Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Lucya (Pyzynski) Mazanek. Alicia was a 1946 graduate of Vandergrift High School and worked as a bookkeeper for Guthrie Chevrolet in Apollo for many years. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, in East Vandergrift, and former member of St. Angela Merici Church, in White Oak, where she was very active. Alicia enjoyed traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Henkel; second husband, Joseph Zimmerman; sisters, Bea Bennardo and Natalie Dezzutti; and her brother, Alvin Mazanek. Alicia is survived by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 9:30 until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Kennedy Ave., East Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Private interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 400 Kennedy Ave., East Vandergrift, PA 15629. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 18, 2019