Allen Milan Callahan, 74, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Veterans Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born May 30, 1946, in New Kensington, son of the late Lester and Gladys (Lann) Callahan. He worked for Allegheny Ludlum's West Leechburg mill for 33 years. He was a proud Marine Vietnam war veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, photography, watching his favorite TV show MASH, and he loved his pets and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed bringing happiness into people's lives through laughter, always saying "God put me on this earth to make people laugh." He loved his family dearly, especially his two daughters. He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Rebecca P. Merritts-Callahan; two daughters, Keri (Donnie) Noll, of Lower Burrell, and Kasi (Chuck) Crawford, of Lower Burrell; two stepchildren, Craig (Mandy) Merritts, of Tennessee, and Carly (Sam) Fisher, of Maryland; two grandchildren, Evan and Cadyn; four stepgrandchildren, Brian, Jeffrey, David and Mila; and a brother, Gary Callahan. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
.