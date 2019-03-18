Resources More Obituaries for Allen McCrea Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Allen E. McCrea

1943 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers Allen E. McCrea, 75, of South Buffalo Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home on Friday, March 15, 2019. Allen was born March 21, 1943, Saxonburg, a son of the late Albert B. and Florence Olive (Beale) McCrea. Allen was a 1961 graduate of Freeport High School and Alliance College studying tool and die. He received his machinist apprenticeship degree from Penn State New Ken and worked as a machinist at Alcoa Corp. in New Kensington for 30 years, retiring in 1996. After his retirement, he worked for Penn United for five years, and for Freeport Area School District for another three years. Allen was a longtime member of United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, where he had served as a deacon and elder. Allen was a 45-year life member of the South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as treasurer. He was a member of the Armstrong Lodge No. 239 of F and AM in Freeport. Allen served as a supervisor for South Buffalo Township for 18 years. He coached baseball for both the North and South Buffalo Baseball League and the Freeport Little League. He had been an avid softball player at the Ford City Flats for years and enjoyed working on his Farmall Tractors. Allen's greatest love was spending time with his family, hunting with his family and enjoying his sons' and grandsons' sporting events. Allen is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy L. (Myers) McCrea; his three sons, Scott and Lisa McCrea, Chris and Cindy McCrea, and Matt McCrea and his fiancee, Kristen Rasely, all of South Buffalo Township; his three grandsons, Nathan, Evan and Aaron McCrea. Allen is also survived by his brother, David and Laraine McCrea, of Buffalo Township; two sisters, Marcia and LaVerne Harbison, of Freeport, and Judi and Stanley Berdell, of Kittanning; and many nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Anna Catherine (Reedy) McCrea; and his sister-in-law, Alice Ann Myers.

Family and friends are invited to remember Allen from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, 411 High St., Freeport. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. in the church following the visitation, with Pastor Adam Clever officiating. After the funeral service, the family would like to extend an invitation for all to attend a dinner at South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department. A private burial will be held in Freeport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Buffalo Township Vol. Fire Dept., 100 Firewall Road, Freeport, PA 16229, and United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, 411 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019