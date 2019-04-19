Allen Jay Bowser, 79, of Leechburg (Allegheny Township), passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. He was born Monday, May 22, 1939, in Bagdad, Pa., the son of the late Clarence L. and Eleanor G. Burns Bowser. Before his retirement, he worked for Allegheny Ludlum as a foreman in general maintenance. Allen was a Navy veteran. Allen was a member of the North Apollo Church of God. He loved to cook, read, socializing, playing his trombone and because he was an electrician by trade, he enjoyed helping others with their electrical problems. He especially loved his family and his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia "Ginny" Nates Bowser; his daughters, Darci Reeser and her husband, Floyd, of Elizabethtown, Traci Blystone and her husband, Melvin, of North Apollo, and Staci Moore and her husband, Dan, of Howell, Mich.; 11 grandchildren, Heather Checkeye and her husband, Adam, of Elizabethtown, Pa., Nathaniel Reeser and his wife, Johnell, of Elizabethtown, Courtney Kachel and her husband, Ben, of Marietta, Pa., Noah Reeser, of Elizabethtown, Samuel Reeser, of Elizabethtown, Kody Blystone, of North Apollo, Kameron Blystone, of North Apollo, Kayli Mechling and her husband, Cam, of Apollo, Ryan Moore and his wife, Danielle, of Howell, Mich., Autumn Moore (Justin), of Lake Monticello, Va., and Conner Moore, of Howell, Mich.; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty J. Miller and her husband, Harry, of Apollo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold, Robert, Charles, Floyd and William Bowser, and his sisters, Lois Hughes and Althea Cupec.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. An additional hour of viewing will take place one hour prior to services beginning at noon Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo. Services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bob Shallenberger, officiating. Interment is private.

