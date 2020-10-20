1/
Allen W. Prunty
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen W. Prunty, 73, of Parks Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in his residence. A son of the late William Walter Prunty and Dortha (Klingensmith) Prunty, he was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Leechburg. Allen had been employed by Babcok & Wilcox as an electrician for 33 years and most recently by the Kiski Area School District as a bus driver for 10 years. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Allen was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Kiski Township. He enjoyed woodworking, model trains and spending time with his family. Survivors include sons, Michael Prunty, of Vandergrift, Aric Prunty (Michele), of Kepple Hill; a daughter, Lori Lucas (Bob) of Eighty-Four; a stepson, Patrick Dunegan (Kristin), of Shaler; a stepdaughter, Collen Damico (Drew), of Virginia Beach, Va.; six grandchildren; brothers, Fred Prunty, of Leechburg, and Gary Prunty, of Ford City; a sister, Betty Shipman (Jack), of Leechburg; mother-in-law, Ann Bash, of West Leechburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marcia Ruth (Bash) Prunty, in 1994; his second wife, Cathy A. (Cochran) Prunty, in 2012; and brothers, William Walter Prunty Jr. and Paul Prunty. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Funeral ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. James V. Arter III officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, 706 Highland Ave., Apollo, with military rites conducted by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Condolences to the Prunty family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Clawson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clawson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved