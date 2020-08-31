Allene Hanz

Hazel Allene Gay Hanz, of Springdale, left this world Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Allene is with many loved ones who passed before her, including her loving husband, Frank, and her son, Frank Jr. (Cork). Allene was a godly woman who put her family first. She was a happy, humble, giving woman who was a friend to many. She loved life and remained active for all of her 95 years. Allene will be remembered for her ever-present, beautiful smile that was infectious. Allene is survived by her sons Rick (Sylvie) and Kevin (Diane); granddaughters Kyla (Steve) Shipman, Amie (Gary) Barrett and Julie Mroczkowski; and her great-grandchildren, Lianne (Scyler) Livelsburger, Dillon Shipman and girlfriend Gillian, Lukas Barrett and Nicole Mroczkowski. She is also survived by brothers Jim Gay and Bill Gay. Her sister Vera Azzarello preceded her in death. Graveside services will be private and interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. A celebration of life will be led by Pastor Mike Evans of Riverside Community Church.



