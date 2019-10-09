|
Almeda Isaac Cox, 88, of North Vandergrift, entered her eternal rest Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was born March 26, 1931, the youngest child of the late Frank and Mamie (Wyatt) Isaac. Almeda graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1948. She went on to attend the Lelia College of Beauty Culture, where she was certified as a beautician, subsequently passing the state boards to receive her license. She was self-employed as a beautician for more than 50 years, working out of her home doing hair so she would be near her family. She married her childhood sweetheart, Andrew Boyd Cox, Oct. 6, 1953. From this union, they were blessed with six children, Andrew Jr. "Puddy", Alan "Goonie", Angela "Missy", Anthony "Loopy", Anna "Anna Love" and Alvin "Dixie Peach". Andrew and Almeda were inseparable. They did most everything together. A match made in Heaven! At an early age, Almeda accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and joined the First Baptist Church of North Vandergrift (now the New Life Baptist Church of Apollo). When she was 13, she became the church pianist and later the choir director. She was a devoted leader of the church choir for 73 years. Almeda enjoyed music, bowling, traveling, entertaining and spending time with family. She also found time to help friends and family by babysitting their children. She loved children and they loved her. Almeda will be most remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Almeda, as well as her husband, Andrew, cared about people. They opened their hearts and home to many. Our family has been blessed to have parents so caring and supportive. They instilled in their children the importance of family, of staying close and being there for one another. Through good times and bad, joy and sorrow, our love will not fade because of the seeds our parents planted. In addition to her parents, Frank and Mamie Isaac, and siblings, John, Charles, Marian, Garnet, Frank Jr. and Cornelius (Pete), Almeda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Andrew B. Cox. In death as in life, they remain inseparable as Andrew expired just months earlier May 4, 2019. They were reunited for the anniversary of their marriage Oct. 6, 2019. Almeda leaves to celebrate her life six children, Andrew Jr. (Jackie), Alan (Charita), Angela Fisher (Kelly), Anthony (Renee'), Anna Wright (Anthony) and Alvin (Marie); eight grandchildren, Darrell (Samantha), Kelly Jr., Anthony Jr., Cherie (William), Michael, Amber, Tanieka and Ashley (Jason); 10 great-grandchildren; and four adopted grandchildren, Latosha, Shalome, Summer and Sabrina.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the New Life Baptist Church, 319 Second St., Apollo, PA 15613. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, with the Rev. June P. Jeffries officiating. Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019