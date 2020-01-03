|
Alvasa M. "Lala" Thomson, 77, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. She was born July 1, 1942, in Buffalo Township and was a daughter of the late Alvin Crawford and Alvasa (Beaver) Crawford-Walker. Alvasa lived most of her life in Brackenridge and Tarentum. She was an anesthesia aide at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, Tarentum, a life member of Pioneer Hose Auxiliary and a graduate of Freeport High School. Alvasa enjoyed bingo and was a Steelers fan and an avid daytime soap opera fan. Survivors include her children, Suzanne R. Thomson, of North Carolina; Gayle L. (Garry) Nikolaevich, of Natrona Heights; Cheryl L. Harbison, of Tarentum; Lorraine M. "Lori" Hill, of East Brady; and Thomas W. (Deanna) Thomson, of Brookline. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Olive "Neely" Vrotney, of Tarentum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Thomson, in 2012, and two sisters, Bertha Hinkle and Audry Hanosky.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where Pioneer Hose Auxiliary will hold services at 7 p.m. Sunday. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with her pastor, the Rev. Robert D. Dayton, officiating. Burial will be private in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020