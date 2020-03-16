|
Alvin Ansani, of Arnold, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born March 18, 1940 in Arnold. Service to his community and especially young people was a hallmark of Alvin's life. Al taught at Perry High School for 36 years, teaching biology, and then serving as guidance counselor, activities coordinator and coach. Alvin also coached many youth teams in the New Kensington area over the years. He left a positive impact on the lives of so many students and young people across those years. After retiring from Perry, Al worked as a guidance counselor at Community College of Allegheny County. Never one to sit idle, Al also was a licensed financial advisor with Lincoln Financial, having completed his Series 7 certification. In addition to his career, Al also served on numerous boards and councils, including serving as a New Kensington city councilman for 12 years, belonging to the Fraternal Order of the Moose, and the Guidance Counselors Association of PA. Al was currently serving on the Board of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority. Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol Martz Ansani; their son, AC Ansani, his wife, Michelle and granddaughter, Viviana and stepgrandson, Aidan, of Las Vegas, N.V.; daughter, Nicole Ansani-Jankowski, her husband, Donald Smith, and granddaughter, Ava Jankowski and faithful companion, Biscuit, of Fox Chapel; sister-in-law, Vonnie Martz Horwitz, her husband, Dennis, and nieces, Danielle (husband Rino) Bigante and Michelle Horwitz; and grand-nieces, Julia and Marissa Bigante, all of Pittsburgh. Al was also blessed with numerous close friends who he considered to be part of his family as well. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Cleva Ansani and Aldino Ansani; and his brother, Arthur Ansani, as well as his in-laws, Teresa and Carl "Mooney" Martz. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at which time there will be a funeral liturgy outside Mass in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 1509 5th. Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be sent to Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068.