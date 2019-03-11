|
Alyce D. Emmert, 65, of Penn Hills, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Richard L. and Carolyn J. (Powell) Emmert; dear sister of Thomas (Jodean) Emmert, of Maine, Dale (Tracy) Emmert, of Apollo, and the late Evelyn Jean Lucas; also nieces and nephews. Alyce worked at the VA Hospital as a microbiologist. She was a graduate of Lower Burrell High School and Penn State University. She loved her cat, Ziva.
Service will be private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. 724- 335-6500.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019