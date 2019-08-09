|
|
Amanda Nicole Rea, 29, of Fawn Township, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Gregory Sr. and Michele (Sharkins) Rea, of Fawn Township; dear twin sister of Bridget (Matt Red), of Bullard, Texas; aunt of Adrien Filmore, of Bullard, Texas, and Elijah and Parker Rea and their mother, Jacqueline Vitari, of Fox Chapel; loving granddaughter of Colette and the late Raymond Sharkins, of Cheswick, Joyce Rea (Jack Haugh), of Natrona Heights, and Lloyd Rea, of Cocoa, Fla.; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dog, Ava. She was preceded in death by her best friend and brother, Gregory S. Rea Jr.; and great-grandparents, Hazel and Leonard Koedel. Amanda was a graduate of Highlands High School. She was a beautiful soul who loved taking care of her family and being with her friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 until time of service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Casey Tomayko and Pastor Nicholas Chybrzynski of Generations House of Worship will officiate. Burial will be private.
Memorial donations to help defray funeral expenses may be made to Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home Inc. ww.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019