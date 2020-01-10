Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Dodds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia G. Dodds


1925 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia G. Dodds Obituary
Amelia G. Dodds, 94, of Easton, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Manor Care, Palmer Township, Pa. Born Jan. 10, 1925, in Tarentum, she was the daughter of the late John and Sophie Harbuta Kois. Amelia was a librarian at Penn State University for many years. She loved to read, travel and play board games with her neighbors. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Dodds, who passed away in 1985; along with her six siblings. She is survived by her loving children, Kathleen Prugar and her husband, David, of Forks Township, Pa., Christopher Dodds and his wife, Nancy, of Dillsburg, Pa., and Curtis Dodds and his wife, Kathryn, of Lake Zurich, Ill. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Melody, Jason, Adam, Ryan, Joshua, Emily and Sarah; along with her great-grandchildren, Dylon, Breanna, Brady and Bret.
There will be no calling hours or services. The FINEGAN FUNERAL HOME, Palmer Township, Pa., has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at www.arthritis.org.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -