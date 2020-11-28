Amy Beth Dunmire, 58, of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. Born March 29, 1962, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Virginia Shaner Greenawalt. Amy had been employed by the former Union National Bank in Pittsburgh prior to leaving in 1990 to raise her children. She was a member of First Evangelical Church in Leechburg, and a graduate of Leechburg High School and the ICM School of Business in Pittsburgh. Amy had been an active nonresponder with the George G. McMurtry Vandergrift No. 1 Fire Department. She had also worked several years at Small World Day Care in Vandergrift in the infant room and was affectionately known as Miss Amy. She enjoyed spending time with her two wonderful daughters and grandson. Amy had enjoyed working with her church groups and especially the clothing closet. And above all, she enjoyed the annual family vacation to New Smyrna Beach, Fla., since 1990. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Randy Dunmire, of Vandergrift; two daughters, Amanda (Clinton) Graham, of Natrona Heights, and Ashley (Anthony) Policastro of Masury, Ohio; her grandson and light of her life, Mason Graham, and a second grandchild on the way; and a brother, Mark (Deborah) Greenawalt, of Apollo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Greenawalt in 2006, along with her grandparents. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUNMIRE KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral services will be private, with her Pastor James Arter officiating. A face mask will be required to be worn when attending visitation. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
.