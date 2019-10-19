|
Amy D. (Zerby) Bush, 81, of Cabot, formerly of Washington Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Born Sept. 12, 1938, in Parks Township, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Martha (Minarik) Zerby. Amy lived in Washington Township most of her life and was a 1956 graduate of Washington Township High School. She was employed as a secretary at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 20 years, and later worked as a real estate agent for Century 21 in Allegheny Township for 12 years. Amy was a former member of Faith Lutheran Church, in Oklahoma Borough, and attended Christ Lutheran Church, in Murrysville. She was a charter member of the Washington Township Junior Women's Club and helped to organize The Silver Bells. Amy enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers and pond. She was an avid reader and a skilled artist, involved with both drawing and oil painting. Amy most loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, William C. "Bill" Bush; children, DeAnna C. (Greg) Orner, of Dearborn, Mich., Dr. William L. (Kathy) Bush, of Byron Center, Mich., Kristen B. (Steve) Gestrich, of Plum Borough; grandchildren, Ben (Amber) Nichols, Lindsey (Nate) Peters, Alec Orner, Kelsie (Matt) McClure, Elizabeth and Andrew Bush and Madison Gestrich; three great-grandchildren; brother, Michael "Bud" Zerby, of Washington Township, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019