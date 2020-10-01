Amy E. Holler, 52, of Bloomfield, formerly of Cheswick, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was born July 12, 1968, and had been a longtime resident of the area. Surviving her are parents, Fred and Rita Holler, of Cheswick; brother, Michael F. Holler, of McCandless, and his son, Evan M. Holler, of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Rebecca Holler Maness and her husband, Gerry Maness, of Dallas, Texas, and their two children, Payton and Tyler Maness; aunt, Dorothy Maciejewski, of Shaler; and her longtime partner, Paul Teacher, of Bloomfield. Her services are private for her immediate family. Arrangements handled by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
.