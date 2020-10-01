1/1
Amy E. Holler
1968 - 2020
Amy E. Holler, 52, of Bloomfield, formerly of Cheswick, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was born July 12, 1968, and had been a longtime resident of the area. Surviving her are parents, Fred and Rita Holler, of Cheswick; brother, Michael F. Holler, of McCandless, and his son, Evan M. Holler, of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Rebecca Holler Maness and her husband, Gerry Maness, of Dallas, Texas, and their two children, Payton and Tyler Maness; aunt, Dorothy Maciejewski, of Shaler; and her longtime partner, Paul Teacher, of Bloomfield. Her services are private for her immediate family. Arrangements handled by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
