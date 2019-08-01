|
Amy Lynn Hill, 56, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born March 27, 1963, in New Kensington, dear daughter of James H. and the late Dorothy J. (Roberts) Hill, of Lower Burrell. She lived in Lower Burrell all of her life. Amy was a 1981 graduate of Burrell High School and Bradford Business Institute. She was a member of Grace Community Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell. Amy worked in the accounts receivable department for Thrift Drug in RIDC Park until they closed in 1997. She then worked for Kerr Drug as a senior remittance clerk until they closed in November 2014. Most recently, she worked as a shift manager at McDonald's. Amy loved crafting, card games, baking, going to musicals, band concerts, plays, and sporting events to watch her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her dad, James H. Hill. Amy was the sister of James R. (Lisa) Hill, of Natrona Heights, Lois (Mark) Boytim, of Ohio, Ken (Mary) Hill, of Kiski Township, and William (Karin) Hill, of Morgantown, Pa.; and is survived by nieces and nephews, Alex (Kelly) Boytim, Elisa (Matt Albright) Hill, Sara (Chris) Boytim Campbell, Emily (Jeremy Kelly) Hill, Lindsay Hill, Elaina Hill, Zackery (Karissa) Hill, Shana Hill, Megan Hill and Natalie Hill; and great-nephews, Ace Hill, Bryson Kelly and Wyatt Campbell. Amy loved her family very much. She was a very kind and thoughtful person. She will be missed dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Grace Community Presbyterian Church, 2051 Grant St., Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Everyone please meet at the church. Arrangements entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 724-335-6500.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019