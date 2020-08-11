Amy Lea (McPherson) Sweazy, 64, of Cheswick, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, peacefully at home with her loving family at her side. She was born Feb. 7, 1956, to her parents, the late David and June Yute McPherson, had been a longtime resident of the community and was of the Methodist faith. Mrs. Sweazy graduated in 1974 from Springdale High School and then served her country in the Army. After her discharge, Amy worked for the Department of Defense, retiring in 2014. She belonged to the American Legion in Chapman, Kan., and the DAV. Amy enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with her family. Surviving her are her loving husband, Richard Sweazy; sons, Richard (Ella) Sweazy Jr., of Alabama, and Aaron (Kelle) Sweazy, of Nebraska; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, David (Louise) Elkin, of Frazer Township; and sisters, Jean Ann (Larry) Fetterman, of Penn Hills, Kathy (Rev. Craig) Peterson, of Frazer Township, Wendy Stover, of Frazer Township, and Jenny Maddox, of New Kensington. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother and her granddaughter. Per her request, services and interment will be private for her immediate family. Arrangements are by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
