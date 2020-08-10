1/1
Amy S. Kestner
1974 - 2020
Amy S. Kestner, 46, of Freeport, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, while surrounded by her family, at Allegheny General Hospital. Amy was born May 17, 1974, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of Terry L. (Savor) and Fred T. Salsgiver, of Freeport. Amy was a 1991 graduate of Freeport Area High School. She was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing, painting, craftwork and ceramics. She enjoyed baking, cooking, shopping, decorating for all the holidays, shooting pool with her friends, sitting on her porch watching the animals, and spending time with her family. Amy was a member of United Presbyterian Church of Freeport. Amy was raised Catholic and joined the Presbyterian church after her marriage. Amy is survived by her husband of 14 years, Clair E Kestner, Jr.; two daughters, Alison O. Kestner, of Greenville, Pa; and Shannon L. Kestner, of Irwin; and three sons, Matt M. Salsgiver, Daniel L. Fullerton III, and Kyle R. Kestner, all of Freeport. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Blaise Buckham, Chance Palmer, Xander Salsgiver, Skylar Palmer and Augustina Serena. Amy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Zlatnik, Rose Savor, Mary and Wilbur Salsgiver; and her uncle, Samuel Salsgiver. At the family's request. there will be no public visitation, and the funeral service will be private for the family. REDMOND FUNERAL HOME, Freeport, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2020.
