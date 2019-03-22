Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Anastasia Hamilton


Anastasia Hamilton Obituary
Anastasia "Stacie" (Soterin) Hamilton, 61, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home, after a lengthy illness. She was born May 10, 1957, in New Kensington, to the late Peter and Angeline Soterin. Stacie was a 1975 graduate of Springdale High School. She worked as a dental assistant in Natrona Heights. Stacie was a member of Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, in Oakmont. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, singing, cooking and loved music and going to concerts. Stacie is survived by her husband of 42 years, James V. Hamilton; daughter, Haley A. Hamilton, of Cranberry Township; siblings, and by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
Memorial contributions in memory of Stacie may be made to the Peoples Library, 3052 Wachter Ave., Lower Burrell, PA 15068. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
