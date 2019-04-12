Andrea Myers Polonia, 42, loving mother of three children and one grandchild, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, N.Y., she was the daughter of Stephen and Gloria (Brooks) Myers. She was the sixth child of the family. Her surviving siblings are Christopher, Kimberly (Humphrey), Mark, Scott and Jonathan Myers. Also surviving are two former husbands, Robert Biddle and Juan Polonia; two daughters, Savannah Myers and Janessa Biddle; one son, Gabriel Rozier; one grandchild, Charlotte Rose Tobias, daughter of Janessa; and many nieces and nephews. She came with her family to Vandergrift in 1982 and attended Kiski Area School District schools. As a child, she was active in Grace Community Church events; her favorites were church plays and singing solos. Following school, she moved to eastern Pennsylvania and settled in Lebanon, Pa., where she worked as a customer service person for several different companies in the surrounding area. Andrea was a loving person who invested her life in others with a warm smile that melted hearts. She made people feel important and listened to all of their troubles, gave advice and helped them. Her closest friend said, "She was always right!" She had a way of lighting a room with her smile and humor, in addition to being full of fun. She would do anything for those she loved.

A memorial service is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Allegheny Township. All of her friends are invited. Please call 724-448-0085 for directions. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019