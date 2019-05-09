Andrew Boyd Cox, 89, of North Vandergrift, peacefully entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Concordia of Monroeville. He was born Friday, Dec. 27, 1929, in North Vandergrift, the son of the late Boyd and Girtha Dickson Cox. Andrew graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1947, where he excelled as an athlete. He was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned an associate degree in journalism. Before his retirement, he worked for the Vandergrift Newspaper for two years and worked 33 years for the Valley News Dispatch as a reporter, photographer and advertising print setter. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Vandergrift, the VFW, the American Legion and the Elks Lodge, where he served as chair of the Entertainment Committee. He and his wife loved to bowl, travel, entertain and going to the casino. He will most be remembered for being a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Almeda; six loving children, Andrew Boyd Cox Jr. and his fiance, Jackie Kendall ,of McKeesport, Alan Earl Cox and his wife, Charita, of North Apollo, Angela Renee Fisher and her husband, Kelly Sr., of Pittsburgh, Anthony Mitchell Cox and his wife, Renee, of Lexington, Ky., Anna Love Wright and her husband, Tony, of Blawnox, and Alvin Charles Cox and his wife, Marie, of Linden, N.J.; eight grandchildren, Darrell Cox, Kelly Fisher Jr., Anthony Cox, Cherie Cox Habian, Michael Fisher, Amber Cox, Tanieka Cox and Ashley Cox Johnson; nine great-grandchildren; four adopted grandchildren, Latosha Johnson, Shalome Hayden, Summer Hayden Kelly and Sabrina Kendall; along with his first cousins, his sisters at heart, Vivian Moore, of Pittsburgh, LaRue Martin, of Florida, Barbara Cox, of New York, Lorraine Driver, of New Kensington, Sherille Poynter, of Nevada, and Rachon Cox, of Pittsburgh; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the New Life Baptist Church, 319 Second St., Apollo, PA 15613. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in the New Life Baptist Church with the Rev. June P. Jefferies, officiating. Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.

