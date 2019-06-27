Andrew E. Magoc, 90, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, Jefferson Township. He was born July 30, 1928, in East Deer Township, to the late Anthony and Margaret (Kalinchak) Magoc. Andrew lived the past 70 years in Tarentum. He worked at Glassmere Castings, in Creighton, for 10 years, and he was a furnace operator for 37 years at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, retiring in 1993. Andrew was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, in Tarentum, and a member of Tarentum Jednota. He graduated Tarentum High School in 1946 and enjoyed bowling, gardening, remodeling around the house, but especially enjoyed taking care of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Kathleen (Melvin) Persun, of Tarentum, Marsha (Robert) Adams, of Buffalo Township, Janice Lang, of Tarentum, Buck "Laurence" Magoc, of Tarentum, Andrea (Kevin) Young, of Tarentum, Timothy (Barbara) Magoc, of Valencia; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a brother, Peter (Patricia) Magoc, of Natrona Heightsl and a sister, Josephine Berkoben, of Tarentum. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Stephanie (Bandurak) Magoc, in 2012; brothers, Thomas, John, Stephen and Frank Magoc; and son-in-law, Ronald Lang.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, with the Rev Andrew Fischer, officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.

Family suggests contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries Activities Department, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. Visit www.dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary