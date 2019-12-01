|
Andrew Edward Nemet Sr., 80, of Sarver, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in The Orchards at Saxony, Saxonburg. He was born in New Kensington, to the late Daniel A. and Ann Ferri Nemet, and had resided in Sarver the past 40 years, moving from Lower Burrell. A steelworker, he retired from Allegheny Ludlum after 33 years and worked for Sam's Club for 11 years. Andy served in the Army at a SP4. He was a member of the Outdoor Lodge and the Arnold No. One Firemen's Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, singing, gardening and befriending people. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Roseanna Miller Nemet: children, Sherri (Ron) Mangone, Daniel (Kris) Nemet, David Potts, Amy (Fred) Wigginton and Tiffany (Brian) Busch; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Judith (George) Uhler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andrew E. Nemet Jr.; and a brother, Daniel Nemet.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until a funeral outside of Mass at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave., Arnold, with military honors by the Army.
