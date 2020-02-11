|
|
Andrew F. Bednar Jr., 78, of Fawn Township, passed away at home Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, after being ill for the past five years. He was born Aug. 5, 1941, in Harrison Township to the late Andrew F. and Theresa (Murin) Bednar Sr. Andrew lived his entire life in Fawn Township and was employed as a machinist for Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, for over 30 years. Andrew was a veteran of the Navy, serving in the Vietnam era aboard the USS Mullany. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Tarentum, Brackenridge American Legion, Tarentum VFW and the Tin Can Sailors. Andrew was a 1959 graduate of the former Tarentum High School. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Pamela M. (Leming) Bednar; and his children, Traci A. (Daniel) Hopkins, of Alberta, Canada, and Charity E. (Michael) White, of Tarentum; grandchildren, Colin and Gavin; and a sister, Eilleen Lansdale, of Indiana. All services for Andrew will be private and his burial will be at sea by the Navy with military honors. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.