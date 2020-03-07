|
Andrew Gordon Ligon, 64, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 2, 2020, after a short illness. He was born Dec. 6, 1955, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Myron and Jo Ann Ligon. He graduated from Grand Saline High School in 1974 and from Tyler Junior College with an associate of arts degree in liberal arts. He also attended the University of Houston Clear Lake and the University of Texas El Paso, where he studied environmental management. Andy was a courier for Federal Express in Texas for 13 years. After moving to Pittsburgh in 2001, he worked at Sears in Monroeville until it closed and then at Sears Grand at Pittsburgh Mills Mall until it also closed. He was then employed by JCPenney at Pittsburgh Mills Mall until his retirement in March of 2019. He was an excellent appliance salesman and always looked out for his customers. He loved his customers as well as his many coworkers. Everybody liked Andy ? he had a warm welcoming Texas drawl and loved to say, "Have a blessed day!" He had a way with words and was quite articulate. He frequently wrote opinions and submitted them to the newspaper and they were often printed. He had a strong faith and attended the River: A Community Church in New Kensington. He loved saltwater fishing and boating, and planned to return to Texas for retirement where he could fish every day. He held a private pilot's license and enjoyed all aspects of aviation. He was an avid gardener, camper and animal lover as well as a creative cook. He was a member of the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). He leaves behind his beloved wife of 33 years, Marcy Ligon, and his daughter, Kelly Jo Ligon. He is also survived by his mother, Jo Ann Ligon; brothers, Steve (Denise) Ligon, Dave Ligon and Matthew (Kat) Ligon; sister-in-law, Michele (Richard) Slinkard; and nieces and nephews, Jimmy Johnston, Todd Johnston, Julie Teichman, Kristen Slinkard M.D., Michael Slinkard, Dixie Ligon, Tycho Ligon and Aeris Ligon. He was preceded in death by his father, Myron Ligon; paternal grandparents, Everett and Thelma Groves Ligon; maternal grandparents, Gordan and Grace Jordan; and sister-in-law, Carol Johnston. Friends and family will be received for a celebration of life from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Andy's name to Cross International, 600 SW Third St., Suite 2201, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, or the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.