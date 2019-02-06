Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Church
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
3330 Leechburg Road
Lower Burrell, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Gans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Gans


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew Gans Obituary
Andrew Gans, 102, of Castle Shannon, formerly of Arnold, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Born in Conifer, Pa., on Oct. 31, 1916, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Virostek) Gans; beloved husband for 67 years of Angeline (Iacopino) Gans; father of Andrew (Sandra), Jo Ann Mortimer (Keith), Judy Shremshock (Michael) and Michael (Carissa); and grandfather of Michael (Terri), Andrew and Christine Gans, Lynn Kohl (Chris), Steven Mortimer (Jenny), Mikala Shremshock, and Nicole (fiance Matthew Lazzaro), Amanda and Haylee Gans. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Andrew was an Army veteran of World War II, having served in the South Pacific, a former member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold, and he worked for Alcoa for 32 years.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Anne Church. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Cemetery, 3330 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, www.heartlandhospicefund.org; or to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1601 Kenneth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.