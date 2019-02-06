Andrew Gans, 102, of Castle Shannon, formerly of Arnold, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Born in Conifer, Pa., on Oct. 31, 1916, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Virostek) Gans; beloved husband for 67 years of Angeline (Iacopino) Gans; father of Andrew (Sandra), Jo Ann Mortimer (Keith), Judy Shremshock (Michael) and Michael (Carissa); and grandfather of Michael (Terri), Andrew and Christine Gans, Lynn Kohl (Chris), Steven Mortimer (Jenny), Mikala Shremshock, and Nicole (fiance Matthew Lazzaro), Amanda and Haylee Gans. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Andrew was an Army veteran of World War II, having served in the South Pacific, a former member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold, and he worked for Alcoa for 32 years.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Anne Church. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Cemetery, 3330 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, www.heartlandhospicefund.org; or to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1601 Kenneth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068.