Andrew John "Andy" Klanica Jr., 74, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Southwestern VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh. Born July 10, 1945, in West Leechburg, he was a son of the late Andrew John Klanica Sr. and Anna (Cahoot) Klanica. Andy was a graduate of Leechburg High School, and proudly served our country with the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in maintenance for Allegheny Ludlum--Bagdad for many years, retiring in 1992. Andy loved watching trains, especially at Horseshoe Curve, and the Conpitt Junction. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and loved working outside, especially taking care of his lawn, and at the Parks Township Sportsman's Club, where Andy was a member. He also liked spending time with his grandchildren, taking them to the Big Butler Fair, the Farmers Inn, and seeing Christmas light shows. In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Edna M. (Young) Klanica, who passed away April 18, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Tim (Tracy) Klanica, of Verona, and Robert (Danielle) Klanica, of Monroeville; daughter, Susan Klanica, of Vandergrift; stepdaughters, Heather (Michael) Desanto, of Allegheny Township, and Rene (Gary) Schrag, of Brackenridge; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia (Paul) Kolenchak of Leechburg.
Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Please join the family as they honor Andy's life. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veteran's Honor Guard.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019