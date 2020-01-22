|
|
Andrew John Kulick, 91, of Lower Burrell, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in his home. He was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Tarentum, to the late Lorencz and Paulina Cernanecova Kulich, and had been a life resident of the local area. He was an Army veteran, serving in West Germany during the Korean War, and he toured West Germany and Berlin as a member of the Army Exhibition Football Team during that time. Andrew retired after working for PPG Industries in Creighton after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and a former member of the Tarentum Elks. An athlete in his youth, he enjoyed golf and time with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Carol (Michael) Smith, with whom he made his home; sisters, Wilma (Bill) Moret, of Lower Burrell, and Marge Kulik, of Monroeville; brother, Clem (Yumiko) Kulick, of Lower Burrell; and many nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Logue Kulick; brother, Lawerence Kulik; and sisters, Eva Kulich, Stella (Joe) Bednarofsky, Mary (Steve) Makara and Ann (Chris) Pastrick.
Friends will be received from 8:30 a.m. until prayers of transfer at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. Entombment with military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard will follow in Our Lady of Hope Mausoleum, Frazer Township.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020