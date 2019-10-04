|
|
Andrew "Andy" Krysik, 95, of Templeton, formerly of Frazer Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Born Aug. 7, 1924, in Creighton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Kowalik) Krysik. Andy was a longtime resident of Frazer Township until 1978, where he moved to Emporium and later to Templeton. He proudly served in the Marine Corps during World War II in the South Pacific and was awarded a Purple Heart Medal. He worked at PPG in Creighton for 30 years, retiring in 1978. Andy enjoyed hunting, fishing and building things. He especially enjoyed mowing the lawn with a push mower, which he did up until a week before he passed away. He also enjoyed telling stories of growing up on the farm. Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Jean (Mark) Murray, of Frazer Township; his daughter-in-law, Rose Krysik, of Templeton, with whom he lived; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Vince) Aluise, of Natrona Heights, David (Barb) Krysik, of Worthington, Michael (Jen) Krysik, of Arizona, Melissa Murray, of Frazer, and Melody Murray, of Frazer; two great-grandchildren, Rachel Aluise, of Natrona Heights, and Vince Aluise III, of McKees Rocks; and his brother, John Krysik, of Hughesville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marietta (Wangler) Krysik, Dec. 3, 1970, and his second wife of 46 years, Martha (Wangler) Krysik, March 1, 2017; three sons, Andrew L., David H. and Michael A. Krysik; six brothers, Julius, Louis, Paul, Lewis, Peter and Frank Krysik; and four sisters, Julia Sutorka, Frances Poliak, Jean Cocchi and Pauline Young.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 921 Freeport Road, Creighton. Service and burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
At Andy's request, in lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, he would like you to have a nice lunch with your family or friends, share stories, love and be good to one another, because that is the most important thing. To send the family a condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019