Andrew Michael Pastva, 84, of Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. He was born Dec. 19, 1935, in Hyde Park, Pa., a son of the late Andrew Pastva and Mary Ann (Shimaskie) Pastva. Andrew was a 1953 graduate of Leechburg High School and a veteran, having served in the Army. For more than 30 years, he was a self-employed building contractor, retiring in 1998. Andrew was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township and a volunteer at the Leechburg Recycling Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Catherine E. (Vincenti) Pastva, of Leechburg; a daughter, Andrea Lynn Nemit (Donald), of Texas; two grandsons, Ryan and Brandon Nemit; a sister, Julia Pecus (Frank), of Hyde Park; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph J., Michael A., Frank P. and Louis J. Pastva; and a sister, Anna L. Waros. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Leechburg Recycling Center, 104 Lovelace Road, Leechburg, PA 15656; or to the Lower Kiski Ambulance, 80 Kiski Ave., Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Pastva family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.