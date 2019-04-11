Andrew M. Sluka entered heaven with a strong back and clear eyes, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A son of the late Steve Sluka Sr. and Pauline (Burlando) Sluka, he was born April 21, 1930, in West Leechburg. He would have celebrated his 89th birthday and 63rd wedding anniversary in 11 days. Andrew had been employed as a water tender by Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg for 44 years, retiring in 1992. He was a veteran of the Air Force, having served during the Korean War. Andrew was a member of Christ the King Parish, in Gilpin Township, where he was a member of the church choir. He was also a member of the Alle-Kiski Chapter of the Barber Shop Quartet. Andrew enjoyed walking, gardening, watching all sports (especially the Pittsburgh Steelers), solving crossword and Sudoku puzzles and attending his grandchildren's sporting and music events. Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Adele (Sober) Sluka, of West Leechburg; a son, Christopher Sluka (Dusty), of New Kensington; two daughters, Beth Shepler (Hal Luebbe), of West Leechburg, and Jane M. Nemeth (Alex), of Vandergrift; eight grandchildren, Emily Lowes (Ryan), Allison Mallin (Dan), Caroline Shepler, Megan Cadwalder, Molly Adams, Aaron Sluka, Jack Adams and Corin Sluka; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Catherine Sluka, of Apollo; and a sister-in-law, Mary Sluka, of Alabama. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Sluka Jr.

Friends will be welcomed by his family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019