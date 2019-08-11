Home

Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
More Obituaries for Andrew Schwab
Andrew R. Schwab Sr.
1929 - 2019

Andrew R. Schwab Sr.


1929 - 2019
Andrew R. Schwab Sr. Obituary
Andrew R. Schwab Sr., 90, of Russellton, West Deer Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Harmar Village. He was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Russellton, to the late John and Mary (Pasternak) Schwab, and has lived in Russellton all of his life. Andrew was a coal miner for Republic Steel, Russellton, and an equipment operator for Oakmont Water Company. He also was a self-employed backhoe operator. He enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Constance "Dolly" (Peluchette) Schwab; children, Barbara Schwab, of Russellton, Richard Schwab, of Kittanning, and Lisa (Samuel) Beacom, of Russellton; grandchildren, John Paul (Melody), Adam (Lindsay), Lindsay, Matthew, Anthony and Brandon Schwab, Taylor, Katelyn and Samuel III Beacom; great-grandson, Jackson Wheeler Schwab; and daughter-in-law, Marsha Schwab, of Shaler. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents; son, Andrew Schwab Jr.; and siblings, Raymond, John and Leonard Schwab, Mary Barrett, Elaine Fogle and Margaret Bongivonie.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A Blessing services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Andrew will be laid to rest at Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
