Andy Ringer, 91, of Jefferson Center, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home with his wife at his side. Heaven gained a truly gentle man this week. He married Dorothy June Negley in 1949. He is survived by his three children, Barbara Ringer Cranfill (Johnny Lee), of Lakeland, Fla., Andrew Brian Ringer (Juanita Webber), of Alaska, and Bruce Daniel Ringer (Kim Frehling), of Tarentum; his granddaughters, Rhonda Cranfill and Angela Cranfill Myers, of Florida, Paige McNamara (Jason) and Madeline Rose Ringer, of Alaska; great-grandchildren include Ryan and Kayla Myers, of Florida, and Landon and Carter McNamara, of Alaska. He served in the Marines and retired from T.W. Phillips. He pitched softball for Center Methodist until he was in his 50s. He coached Little League and provided love as a foster parent for many babies for more than 14 years. He traveled to antiques shows from New England to Florida. Andy was known for his gentleness and caring, loving nature and will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Officiating will be the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV. Burial with military honors will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019