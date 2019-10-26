Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Andy Ringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andy Ringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andy Ringer Obituary
Andy Ringer, 91, of Jefferson Center, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home with his wife at his side. Heaven gained a truly gentle man this week. He married Dorothy June Negley in 1949. He is survived by his three children, Barbara Ringer Cranfill (Johnny Lee), of Lakeland, Fla., Andrew Brian Ringer (Juanita Webber), of Alaska, and Bruce Daniel Ringer (Kim Frehling), of Tarentum; his granddaughters, Rhonda Cranfill and Angela Cranfill Myers, of Florida, Paige McNamara (Jason) and Madeline Rose Ringer, of Alaska; great-grandchildren include Ryan and Kayla Myers, of Florida, and Landon and Carter McNamara, of Alaska. He served in the Marines and retired from T.W. Phillips. He pitched softball for Center Methodist until he was in his 50s. He coached Little League and provided love as a foster parent for many babies for more than 14 years. He traveled to antiques shows from New England to Florida. Andy was known for his gentleness and caring, loving nature and will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Officiating will be the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV. Burial with military honors will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now