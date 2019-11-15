|
Angela A. Davis, 35, of Brackenridge, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home. She was born June 13, 1984, in Natrona Heights to Mala Davis. Angela graduated from Highlands High School, Class of 2002. She worked in the housekeeping business for many years. Angela loved her cats and enjoyed babysitting her niece and nephew. She is survived by her mother, Mala Davis, of Fawn Township; brother, Dennis McClain, of Fawn Township; sister, Courtney McClain, of Natrona Heights; nephew and niece, Dorian and Morgan Turner; grandmother, Beverly Davis; grandfather, Donald Lee Davis; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Angela was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dennis McClain; grandmother, Bernadette "Bunny" Davis; and grandfather, James "Scotty" Montgomery.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019