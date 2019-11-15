Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela A. Davis


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela A. Davis Obituary
Angela A. Davis, 35, of Brackenridge, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home. She was born June 13, 1984, in Natrona Heights to Mala Davis. Angela graduated from Highlands High School, Class of 2002. She worked in the housekeeping business for many years. Angela loved her cats and enjoyed babysitting her niece and nephew. She is survived by her mother, Mala Davis, of Fawn Township; brother, Dennis McClain, of Fawn Township; sister, Courtney McClain, of Natrona Heights; nephew and niece, Dorian and Morgan Turner; grandmother, Beverly Davis; grandfather, Donald Lee Davis; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Angela was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dennis McClain; grandmother, Bernadette "Bunny" Davis; and grandfather, James "Scotty" Montgomery.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Burial will be private.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -