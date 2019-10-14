Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish
125 Park Road
Gilpin Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela DeCroo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela T. DeCroo


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela T. DeCroo Obituary
Angela T. (Zanotti) DeCroo, 77, of Leechburg, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A daughter of the late Frank and Carmelina (Arduino) Zanotti, she was born April 15, 1942, in New Kensington. Angela was a homemaker who was also employed by the Leechburg Area High School in the cafeteria for 25 years prior to retirement. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. Angela enjoyed reading, baking, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially attending sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, David W. DeCroo, of Leechburg; two sons, Jason A. DeCroo (Amy), of Warrenton, Va., Justin L. DeCroo (Michelle), of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Nicole L. Fello (Robert), of West Leechburg; five grandchildren, Makenzie Fello, Caden DeCroo, Jacob Fello, Isabella DeCroo and Ryan DeCroo; and a sister, Linda Chiostri (Robert), of The Villages, Florida.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
Condolences to the DeCroo family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now