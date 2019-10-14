|
Angela T. (Zanotti) DeCroo, 77, of Leechburg, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A daughter of the late Frank and Carmelina (Arduino) Zanotti, she was born April 15, 1942, in New Kensington. Angela was a homemaker who was also employed by the Leechburg Area High School in the cafeteria for 25 years prior to retirement. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. Angela enjoyed reading, baking, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially attending sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, David W. DeCroo, of Leechburg; two sons, Jason A. DeCroo (Amy), of Warrenton, Va., Justin L. DeCroo (Michelle), of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Nicole L. Fello (Robert), of West Leechburg; five grandchildren, Makenzie Fello, Caden DeCroo, Jacob Fello, Isabella DeCroo and Ryan DeCroo; and a sister, Linda Chiostri (Robert), of The Villages, Florida.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
Condolences to the DeCroo family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019