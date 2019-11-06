|
Angelee Maria "Angie" (Wilson) Webb, 64, of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. She was born March 3, 1955, in New Kensington to the late Henry Clay and Delyght Mae (Brasfield) Wilson Jr. Angie was a 1974 graduate of Valley High School. She was a phlebotomist at Citizens General Hospital for 33 years and an officer at the CGH/Alle-Kiski Federal Credit Union. She was a beloved member of the community and a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church for more than 55 years. Angie enjoyed watching the Steelers and playing bingo. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Andre A. Webb Sr.; children, Tonya M. Webb, of Washington, D.C., Andre A. (Catrena) Webb Jr., of Abingdon, Md., and Alexis M. Webb, of Vandergrift; grandchildren, Andre L. Carr Jr., Travis J. Thompson II, Johnavon R. Webb-Johnson, Ajiyah M. Webb, Arieyon M. Webb and Gwendolyn Angelee Johnson; siblings, Henry C. "Hank" (Sherwin) Wilson, of New Kensington, Armenia F. Wilson, of Austell, Ga., Dimitri L. (Deborah) Wilson of Acworth, Ga., Lamont D. (Allison) Wilson, of Cranberry Township, and Kurt A. (Brenda) Wilson, of Arnold; uncle, Ronald O. (Ina) Brasfield, of Louisville, Ky.; godchildren, Orlando Beck, Justin Glenn, Brittany Craighead, Tianna Hall, Byron Brown Jr. and Jaleesa Brown; second mother, Evangeline Lincoln; her lifelong friend and caregiver, Brenda (Walker) Faulcon; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Darius T. Webb-Williams.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Asa W. Roberts Way (formerly Fourth Avenue). Anyone attending the service is asked to go directly to the church.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019