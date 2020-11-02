1/1
Angeline O. (Amaranto) Early, 87, of Vandergrift, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in QLS- Fair Winds Manor, Sarver. Born June 2, 1933, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella (Marino) Amaranto. Angeline was a graduate of Vandergrift High School, and attended New Kensington Business School. Prior to her marriage, she worked for ALCOA. Later, Angeline worked at K-Mart and the former Miller's Grocery Store in Vandergrift. She was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift. Angeline enjoyed participating in Silver Sneakers, and playing bingo and other activities when she lived at the high-rise in Vandergrift. She most loved raising her family, and spending time with them over the years. In addition to her parents, Angeline was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Early, who passed away on Jan. 14, 2003; and her brothers, Frank and Anthony Amaranto. She is survived by her children, Lisa M. Huckaby, of Brackenridge, Brian A. (Maureen) Early, of Collegeville, Pa., Michele A. (Donald) King, of Natrona Heights, and Marisa E. (Ben) Cogan, of Pennsburg, Pa; grandchildren, Chelsea L. King, Kyle Early, and Austin T. King; three nephews; and special friends, Joanne Moyer, Ruth Roberto, and Phyllis Rukas, all of Vandergrift. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the blessing service at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., officiating, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Angeline's memory to the Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Ave. No. 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2020.
