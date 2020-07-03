1/1
Angeline Sinegal
1926 - 2020-07-01
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline Sinegal, 94, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Belair Heath and Rehabilitation Center, in Lower Burrell. She was born April 24, 1926, in New Kensington, to the late Anthony and Marie Lusotti Haddad, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. "Angie" had worked as a bartender at Wildlife Lanes, and was well known for her feisty attitude and sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Edward (Jody) Sinegal, of Lower Burrell; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Sinegal, Erik (Brittany) Sinegal, Laura (Kevin) Price, Jim (Tammi) Sinegal, Nancy Sinegal, Dana (Bandon) Martin and Lee Ann (Caleb) Austin; and five great-grandchildren, Paislee Sinegal, Isabella Sinegal, Austin Martin, Chloe Austin and Everlee Price. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sinegal; a son, James Sinegal; two sisters, Edna Osele and Joann Franczak; and two brothers, James Haddad and William Haddad. Services were private and were entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., of New Kensington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved