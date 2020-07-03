Angeline Sinegal, 94, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Belair Heath and Rehabilitation Center, in Lower Burrell. She was born April 24, 1926, in New Kensington, to the late Anthony and Marie Lusotti Haddad, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. "Angie" had worked as a bartender at Wildlife Lanes, and was well known for her feisty attitude and sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Edward (Jody) Sinegal, of Lower Burrell; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Sinegal, Erik (Brittany) Sinegal, Laura (Kevin) Price, Jim (Tammi) Sinegal, Nancy Sinegal, Dana (Bandon) Martin and Lee Ann (Caleb) Austin; and five great-grandchildren, Paislee Sinegal, Isabella Sinegal, Austin Martin, Chloe Austin and Everlee Price. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sinegal; a son, James Sinegal; two sisters, Edna Osele and Joann Franczak; and two brothers, James Haddad and William Haddad. Services were private and were entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., of New Kensington.



