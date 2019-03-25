Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady Curran Funeral Home
429 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-1621
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Vallosio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline Vallosio


1922 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angeline Vallosio Obituary
Angeline (Borello) Vallosio, 96, of West Virginia Avenue, Vandergrift, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born to Severino Borello and Mary Cielo Borello on Aug. 6, 1922, in the Pine Run area of Vandergrift and lived on West Virginia Avenue for the past 66 years. Angeline worked at Schenley Distilleries and Rebords Factory in Washington Township. She also worked as a receptionist for Reichenbaugh Dentistry for a period of time. Angeline was a member of the Red Hats Lunch Bunch of Tarentum, The Golden Agers of Saxonburg, and a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, where she was a past member of the Rosary Society. Angeline enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, crocheting and playing cards. Her passion was polka dancing to the Dick Taddy band with her friends. Most of all, she loved going to Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, Angeline was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Vallosio Jr., on Sept. 13, 1989; a daughter, Irene Marie Shaffer, in 2012; two sisters, Dorothy Soulier and Jean Doka; and two brothers, Joseph Borello and Robert Borello. Survivors include two daughters, Mrs. Richard (Maryann) Reichenbaugh, of Brackenridge, and Mrs. Peter (Adeline) Bosin, of Bluffton, S.C.; four grandsons and one granddaughter; a sister, Rose Ann Stevenson, of Allegheny Township; a brother, Samuel Borello, of Vandergrift; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Private interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift, at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now