Angeline (Borello) Vallosio, 96, of West Virginia Avenue, Vandergrift, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born to Severino Borello and Mary Cielo Borello on Aug. 6, 1922, in the Pine Run area of Vandergrift and lived on West Virginia Avenue for the past 66 years. Angeline worked at Schenley Distilleries and Rebords Factory in Washington Township. She also worked as a receptionist for Reichenbaugh Dentistry for a period of time. Angeline was a member of the Red Hats Lunch Bunch of Tarentum, The Golden Agers of Saxonburg, and a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, where she was a past member of the Rosary Society. Angeline enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, crocheting and playing cards. Her passion was polka dancing to the Dick Taddy band with her friends. Most of all, she loved going to Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, Angeline was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Vallosio Jr., on Sept. 13, 1989; a daughter, Irene Marie Shaffer, in 2012; two sisters, Dorothy Soulier and Jean Doka; and two brothers, Joseph Borello and Robert Borello. Survivors include two daughters, Mrs. Richard (Maryann) Reichenbaugh, of Brackenridge, and Mrs. Peter (Adeline) Bosin, of Bluffton, S.C.; four grandsons and one granddaughter; a sister, Rose Ann Stevenson, of Allegheny Township; a brother, Samuel Borello, of Vandergrift; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Private interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift, at the convenience of the family.

