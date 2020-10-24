Angelo A. Corso, 91, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born June 23, 1929, in Brackenridge, a son of the late Anthony and Rose (Tigani) Corso. Angelo served his country during the Korean War, serving in the Army. He retired from the Tribune-Review, where he worked as a cameraman in the art department. Angelo was a member of Guardian Angel Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, in Natrona Heights, where he also served as an usher. He was also a member of the Brackenridge American Legion Post 226, the VFW Post 894, in Natrona Heights, and worked as an umpire for more than 50 years, umpiring little league, high school and college baseball and girls softball. Angelo was honored for his umpiring each year at the Freeport International Baseball Tournament. Angelo enjoyed going out to dinner with his wife, was a Pirates and Steelers fan and enjoyed playing softball. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elda (Tadiello) Corso; sons, Richard Corso, of Natrona Heights, and Mike Corso, of Brackenridge; grandchildren, Phillip Corso and Anthony Corso; great-grandchildren, Adara Corso and Angelo Corso; sister, Toni Hamm, of Brackenridge; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Angelo was preceded in death by his brothers, Mario, Frank and Domenic Corso; and by his sister, Grace Vickers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Please be prepared to follow all current health guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
.