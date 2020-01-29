|
Angelo Bosco Perriello, of Alexandria, Va., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Angelo was born Aug. 8, 1922, in New Kensington, to Francesco and Elisabetta (Da Silva) Perriello, and was one of nine children. Angelo was married for 66 years to the late Berenice Justice Perriello, and father to the late Elizabeth Gail Perriello. He is survived by children David Charles "Duffy" Perriello (Sandra), Marcus Anthony Perriello (Kathy) and Angela Heidi Perriello. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Angelo was passionate about many things, but his most cherished experiences were when his feet were off the ground, as Angelo spent his life dedicated to aviation. Not only did he teach flight to pilots in World War II, but he was one of the first to commercially fly the Boeing 747. After retirement of 36 years as a captain with American Airlines, Angelo took to the skies again as a private pilot and spent many years volunteering as a docent at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Angelo will be remembered as a loving husband and father, doting grandfather, and beloved family patriarch as his passion for flight takes him beyond the clouds where he has earned his permanent wings.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the DEMAINE FUNERAL HOME, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at at the Basilica of Saint Mary, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020